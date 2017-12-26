Don't Miss
Home / Law / DC appeals court denies stay of transgender military ban

DC appeals court denies stay of transgender military ban

By: The Associated Press December 26, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — The White House has lost another attempt to put a hold on a requirement that it allow transgender people to enlist in the military starting on Jan. 1. A decision by the three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia is the latest court decision to go against the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo