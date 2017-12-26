Judge: American accused of fighting for IS must get lawyer

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



WASHINGTON — A federal judge ruled Saturday that the U.S. military must provide legal counsel to an American citizen who was picked up months ago on the Syrian battlefield and accused of fighting with Islamic State militants. The unidentified American, who has not been charged, surrendered to U.S.-backed fighters in Syria around Sept. 12 and is ...