Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Money Management: 2018 taxes and the markets

Money Management: 2018 taxes and the markets

By: George W. Karpus December 26, 2017 0

The 2016 election of Donald Trump awakened capitalism in the United States with hopes of less regulation and lower taxes for corporations. President Trump’s mandate that every new regulation must eliminate two regulations is a simple yet effective way to maintain regulatory control while reducing some of the burdens of onerous regulations. The biggest beneficiary of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo