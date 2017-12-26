Don't Miss
Powers of Attorney for December 15, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff December 26, 2017 0

Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person.   HSBC BANK USA NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, Appoints: WELLS FARGO BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, KOCHER, DONALD J Appoints: EVANS, DONNA A SEUFFERT, HELEN I Appoints: HOLLAND, SUSANNE BLAKE, BARBARA C Appoints: BLAKE, DEBORAH L BRADY, QUINN CATHERINE Appoints: CHANDLER, FRANK CHRISTIANA TRUST, Appoints: ...

