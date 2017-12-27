Don't Miss
Cities sue Defense Dept. over gun-check system failures

By: The Associated Press Colleen Long December 27, 2017 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Three large U.S. cities filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the Department of Defense, arguing that many service members who are disqualified from gun ownership weren't reported to the national background check system. New York City, San Francisco and Philadelphia said in court papers that the military's broken system for relaying such ...

