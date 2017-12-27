Don't Miss
Court Calendar for December 28, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff December 27, 2017 0

City Court HON. CHARLES F. CRIMI JR. Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Barbara Alexander v Alexis McIntyre, 204 Fernwood Ave – Paul M Aloi 2—Benny Green LLC v Erica Nix, 23 Bennington Green Lane – Burgess & Miraglia – Michael F Geraci 3—John Bellassai v Pedro Cruz Delgado, 69 Peck St – Richard T Ciacci 4—Chestnut Hill Properties LLC v Eugene Washington, 537 Lyell ...

