Don't Miss
Home / Law / Federal court rejects challenge to Trump voting commission

Federal court rejects challenge to Trump voting commission

By: The Washington Post Rachel Weiner December 27, 2017 0

WASHINGTON - A nonprofit privacy group cannot stop President Donald Trump's election fraud commission from collecting millions of voter records, an appeals court ruled Tuesday. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit determined that the Electronic Privacy Information Center "is not a voter" and therefore does not have ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo