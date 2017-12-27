Federal courts to be discussed

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Greater Rochester Section of the National Council of Jewish Women will host a discussion about the federal court system from 7 to 9 p.m., Jan. 23, at Temple B’rith Kodesh, 2131 Elmwood Ave., Brighton. Brighton Town Justice Karen Morris will begin the event, called Learn Why Courts Matter: You Be the Judge, with a brief ...