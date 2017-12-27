Fourth Department – Breach of contract: RES Exhibit Services v. Genesis Visions, Inc.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Breach of contract Agreement to agree – Predesignated amendments RES Exhibit Services v. Genesis Visions, Inc. CA 16-02208 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendants appealed from summary judgment for the plaintiff as it related to its breach of contract action. The plaintiff was to provide services and an ...