Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Breach of contract: RES Exhibit Services v. Genesis Visions, Inc.

Fourth Department – Breach of contract: RES Exhibit Services v. Genesis Visions, Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff December 27, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Breach of contract Agreement to agree – Predesignated amendments RES Exhibit Services v. Genesis Visions, Inc. CA 16-02208 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendants appealed from summary judgment for the plaintiff as it related to its breach of contract action. The plaintiff was to provide services and an ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo