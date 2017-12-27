Fourth Department – Dog fighting: People v. Richardson

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Dog fighting Sufficiency of evidence — Search – Fruit of poisonous tree People v. Richardson KA 15-01519 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of felony animal fighting, misdemeanor animal fighting and two counts of cruelty to animals. The defendant argues it was ...