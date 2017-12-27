Don't Miss
Inspector general says mishandling of sexual harassment complaints at Justice Department is a ‘systemic’ problem

By: The Washington Post Sari Horwitz December 27, 2017 0

WASHINGTON - The Justice Department has "systemic" problems in how it handles sexual harassment complaints, with those found to have acted improperly often not receiving appropriate punishment, and the issue requires "high level action," according to the department's inspector general. Justice supervisors have mishandled complaints, the IG said, and some perpetrators were given little discipline or ...

