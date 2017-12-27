Don't Miss
Home / Law / It’s a popular cause, but victims’ rights faces new backlash

It’s a popular cause, but victims’ rights faces new backlash

By: The Associated Press SEAN MURPHY December 27, 2017 0

OKLAHOMA CITY — After his sister was slain and his mother ran into the accused killer, out on bail, in a grocery store a week later, California billionaire Henry Nicholas became a fierce advocate for the rights of crime victims. He donated millions from his fortune as co-founder of tech giant Broadcom to create a so-called ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo