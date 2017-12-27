New York joining states requiring paid family leave

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

ALBANY — When her baby boy is born in March, Kim Lyons will have an added worry. The child needs surgery to remove extra fingers and toes. But she'll also have an extra safety net. Under New York's new paid family leave law, billed as the nation's most generous, she will be able to take eight ...