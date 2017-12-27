NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Domestic relations retainer agreements: Ethics Opinion 1134

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 27, 2017 0

New York State Bar Association Committee on Professional Ethics Domestic relations retainer agreements Credit card use – Unpaid amounts Ethics Opinion 1134 Background: The inquiring attorney represents parties in domestic relations matters. The attorney’s standard retainer agreement complies with 22 NYCRR 1400, requiring that engagement letters in domestic relations matters contain certain features. The inquiring attorney wishes to add ...

