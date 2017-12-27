Paralegal Perspectives: Paralegal Association of Rochester Inc. – a year in review

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



PAR was founded over 40 years ago to become an association of members consisting of paralegals, paralegal students and affiliate members. From 1975 to 2017, the PAR Board volunteers their time to maintain the association, its members and respect in the local legal community. PAR’s objectives are to set high standards of ethical conduct for ...