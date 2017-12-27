Don't Miss
Home / Law / Seventh Judicial District leadership team announced

Seventh Judicial District leadership team announced

By: Daily Record Staff December 27, 2017 0

State Supreme Court Justice Craig J. Doran, administrative judge for the Seventh Judicial District, has announced several changes in leadership in the District. State Supreme Court Justice Elma A. Bellini is temporarily stepping down from her role as supervising judge of matrimonial matters to focus on her health, Doran wrote in a Dec. 19 memo to ...

