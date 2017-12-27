Seventh Judicial District leadership team announced

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

State Supreme Court Justice Craig J. Doran, administrative judge for the Seventh Judicial District, has announced several changes in leadership in the District. State Supreme Court Justice Elma A. Bellini is temporarily stepping down from her role as supervising judge of matrimonial matters to focus on her health, Doran wrote in a Dec. 19 memo to ...