Weapon charge dismissed over unlawful search

An appellate court has overturned a conviction on a weapon charge and dismissed the indictment because a judge failed to suppress evidence that was obtained by a police officer who had no basis for the search of the defendant or his car. On Aug. 16, 2016, defendant Jonathan Solivan, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession ...