Home / News / Weapon charge dismissed over unlawful search

Weapon charge dismissed over unlawful search

Prosecutor concedes to defense

By: Bennett Loudon December 27, 2017 0

An appellate court has overturned a conviction on a weapon charge and dismissed the indictment because a judge failed to suppress evidence that was obtained by a police officer who had no basis for the search of the defendant or his car. On Aug. 16, 2016, defendant Jonathan Solivan, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession ...

