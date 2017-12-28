Annemarie Farone | Allied Financial Partners

Allied Financial Partners announces that Annemarie Farone has joined the company as sales associate for the payroll division.

Farone holds a master’s degree in strategic leadership from Roberts Wesleyan College, a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Ashland University and an associate’s degree in liberal arts from Monroe Community College. Prior to working with Allied Financial Partners, Farone held the position of sales administrator at PICS Telecom International.

