Beatriz Machado | SWBR

SWBR announces the hiring of Beatriz Machado. As project architect, Machado brings a diverse background in architecture, interiors, furniture, and graphic and product design to the firm’s housing studio. A Brazilian native, she received her bachelor’s degree in architecture and urbanism from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul in Porto Alegre, Brazil, before moving to the U.S. to earn her master’s degree from Illinois Institute of Architecture in Chicago. She resides in Pittsford.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.