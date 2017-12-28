Chelsea Hewitt | Allied Financial Partners

Don't Miss
December 28, 2017

Allied Financial Partners announces the hiring of Chelsea Hewitt as a full-time administrative assistant.

Hewitt recently completed her Bachelor of Science in communication sciences and disorders from Nazareth College. Working out of both the Rochester and Victor office locations, Hewitt’s responsibilities will include front-desk reception, administrative support as well as assisting in the billing department.

