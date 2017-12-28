Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for December 29, 2017

Court Calendars for December 29, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff December 28, 2017 0

City Court HON. CHARLES F. CRIMI JR. Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Ilya Samahov v Raven Huston, 480 Ridgeway Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Ofer Zvi Peled v Vernna Wright, 317 Kenwood Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Lyell Portfolio LLC v Shamika Wayne, 384 Hazelwood Terrace – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Samahov Holdings LLC v Diane Harmon, 22 Dove St – Burgess & Miraglia 5—Yellow Canja ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo