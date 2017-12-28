Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Human Rights Law violation: Chauca v. Abraham, et al.

Court of Appeals – Human Rights Law violation: Chauca v. Abraham, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff December 28, 2017 0

New York State Court of Appeals Human Rights Law violation Punitive damages – Standard Chauca v. Abraham, et al. No. 113 Judge Garcia Background: The Second Circuit Court of Appeals certified a question requesting the applicable standard for punitive damages for violations of the New York City Human Rights Law. Ruling: The Court of Appeals held that the common-law standard of punitive ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo