Court of Appeals – Human Rights Law violation: Chauca v. Abraham, et al.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Court of Appeals Human Rights Law violation Punitive damages – Standard Chauca v. Abraham, et al. No. 113 Judge Garcia Background: The Second Circuit Court of Appeals certified a question requesting the applicable standard for punitive damages for violations of the New York City Human Rights Law. Ruling: The Court of Appeals held that the common-law standard of punitive ...