Cuomo grants 59 pardons, with focus on immigrants and youths

By: The Associated Press December 28, 2017 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has pardoned 59 people for nonviolent crimes, including 18 immigrants whose years-old convictions put them at risk of deportation despite otherwise law-abiding lives. The Democratic governor announced his latest clemency grants Wednesday. Cuomo has issued several previous immigration-related pardons. They don't automatically end deportation proceedings but allow someone ...

