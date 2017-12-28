Cuomo grants 59 pardons, with focus on immigrants and youths

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has pardoned 59 people for nonviolent crimes, including 18 immigrants whose years-old convictions put them at risk of deportation despite otherwise law-abiding lives. The Democratic governor announced his latest clemency grants Wednesday. Cuomo has issued several previous immigration-related pardons. They don't automatically end deportation proceedings but allow someone ...