Fourth Department – Article 78 proceeding: Town of Boston v. New York State Office for the People with Developmental Disabilities

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Article 78 proceeding Adjournment Town of Boston v. New York State Office for the People with Developmental Disabilities TP 17-00220 Transferred from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The petitioner commenced an Article 78 proceeding challenging the respondent’s determination to permit the establishment of a community residential facility for the developmentally disabled. ...