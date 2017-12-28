Fourth Department – Article 78 proceeding: Town of Boston v. New York State Office for the People with Developmental Disabilities

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 28, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Article 78 proceeding Adjournment Town of Boston v. New York State Office for the People with Developmental Disabilities TP 17-00220 Transferred from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The petitioner commenced an Article 78 proceeding challenging the respondent’s determination to permit the establishment of a community residential facility for the developmentally disabled. ...

