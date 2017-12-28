Liz Kirchhoff | SWBR

SWBR announces the hiring of Liz Kirchhoff. As architectural designer, Kirchhoff will support SWBR’s housing design team to create graphics and 3D images and drafting construction documents, mainly on multifamily housing projects. She earned her Bachelor of Science in architectural technology from SUNY College of Technology at Alfred and lives in Rochester.

