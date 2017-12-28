Don't Miss
Massachusetts prosecutors to throw out 8,000 convictions in second drug lab scandal

December 28, 2017

Prosecutors from across Massachusetts have tallied more than 8,000 convictions they say will be dismissed because they are tainted by a scandal at the state drug lab, according to new court filings by the Massachusetts attorney general. The cases involved analysis by lab chemist Sonja Farak, who was both testing and consuming drugs seized by the ...

