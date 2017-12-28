Michael Buckley | Boylan Code LLP

The law firm of Boylan Code recently received notice that 11 of their attorneys have been honored by The Best Lawyers in America for 2018 in 10 areas of practice. Furthermore, each of these 11 men were also recipients of this same honor for 2017. Those attorneys are:
Michael F. Buckley – Trusts and Estates
Ralph J. Code, III – Trusts and Estates
Mark A. Costello – Entertainment Law- Music
Alan R. Feldstein – Real Estate Law
Warren H. Heilbronner – Trusts and Estates
C. Bruce Lawrence – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation – Bankruptcy
Sherman F. Levey – Tax Law
Alan S. Lockwood – Mergers and Acquisitions Law
J. William Reeves – Corporate Law
Richard D. Rosenbloom – Arbitration / Mediation
J. Michael Wood – Litigation- Insurance
