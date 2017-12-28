Michael Buckley | Boylan Code LLP

The law firm of Boylan Code recently received notice that 11 of their attorneys have been honored by The Best Lawyers in America for 2018 in 10 areas of practice. Furthermore, each of these 11 men were also recipients of this same honor for 2017. Those attorneys are:

Michael F. Buckley – Trusts and Estates

Ralph J. Code, III – Trusts and Estates

Mark A. Costello – Entertainment Law- Music

Alan R. Feldstein – Real Estate Law

Warren H. Heilbronner – Trusts and Estates

C. Bruce Lawrence – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation – Bankruptcy

Sherman F. Levey – Tax Law

Alan S. Lockwood – Mergers and Acquisitions Law

J. William Reeves – Corporate Law

Richard D. Rosenbloom – Arbitration / Mediation

J. Michael Wood – Litigation- Insurance

