Pamela Rayburn | Allied Financial Partners

Allied Financial Partners announces that Pamela Rayburn has been hired as administrative assistant.

Rayburn holds an associate’s degree from Pennsylvania College of Technology. She has over 16 years of experience as a client services specialist at financial firms such as Morgan Stanley and New York Life. Working primarily in the Honeoye office, Rayburn will be responsible for providing firm-wide administrative support.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.