Robert Kocher | SWBR

By: Daily Record Staff December 28, 2017 0

SWBR announces the hiring of Robert Kocher. As architectural designer, Kocher contributes to the design team by using his past professional experiences in designing educational projects at previous design firms. Currently, he’s working on several lab renovation projects that focus on optical engineering and mechanical engineering. He earned a master’s degree in architecture from Virginia Tech and a bachelor’s degree in architecture from The Catholic University of America. Kocher resides in Rochester.

