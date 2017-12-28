Second Circuit – International child abduction: Marks v. Hochhauser

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit International child abduction Retention – Treaty enter into force Marks v. Hochhauser 16-4029-cv Judges Winter, Calabresi, and Chin Background: The petitioner appealed from the dismissal of a petition pursuant to the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction seeking the return of three children from New York to Thailand. Ruling: ...