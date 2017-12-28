Second Circuit – International child abduction: Marks v. Hochhauser

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 28, 2017 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit International child abduction Retention – Treaty enter into force Marks v. Hochhauser 16-4029-cv Judges Winter, Calabresi, and Chin Background: The petitioner appealed from the dismissal of a petition pursuant to the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction seeking the return of three children from New York to Thailand. Ruling: ...

