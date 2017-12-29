Don't Miss
Court Calendars for January 2, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 29, 2017 0

City Court HON. CAROLINE E. MORRISON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Portfolio Enterprises Inc v Louise Fogarty, 80 Pershing Drive – Brown Gruttadaro 2—IDYK1R LLC v Evelyn Chealy & Terry St. John, 295 Hawley St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Paz Holdings NY LLC v Carmen Bruno, 405 Child St – Burgess & Miraglia 4—YP & YL Rochester 2 LLC v Beverly Jones, 64 Lincoln ...

