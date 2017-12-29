Don't Miss
Court of Appeals – Choice of law: Davis v. Scottish Re Group Limited, et al.

December 29, 2017

New York State Court of Appeals Choice of law Standing – Procedural rules Davis v. Scottish Re Group Limited, et al. No. 111 Judge Feinman Background: The plaintiff was an owner of ordinary shares in the defendant, Cayman Islands re-insurance company. He asserted direct and derivative causes of action against the defendant and related business and affiliates that they worked in ...

