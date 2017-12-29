Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Breach of contract: U.S. Energy Development v. Superior Well Services

Fourth Department – Breach of contract: U.S. Energy Development v. Superior Well Services

By: Daily Record Staff December 29, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Breach of contract Limitation of liability – Omitted terms and conditions U.S. Energy Development v. Superior Well Services CA 17-00403 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action to recover damages allegedly sustained when the defendant improperly performed hydraulic fracturing operations on 97 natural gas wells owned ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo