Fourth Department – Vacated note of issue: Bradley v. Konakanchi, et al.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Vacated note of issue Administrative dismissal – Inactive case Bradley v. Konakanchi, et al. CA 17-00681 Appealed from Supreme Court, Niagara County Background: The plaintiff’s ward was admitted to a psychiatric unit at a hospital. Shortly thereafter, he jumped off the roof and sustained serious physical injuries. The plaintiff commenced a ...