Judge blocks Arizona ethnic studies ban he found was racist

Judge blocks Arizona ethnic studies ban he found was racist

By: The Associated Press Terry Tang December 29, 2017 0

PHOENIX — A U.S. judge has permanently blocked an ethnic studies ban in Arizona public schools that dismantled a popular Mexican-American studies program, dealing a final blow to a law that he found to be racially motivated. Following a seven-year court battle, U.S. District Judge A. Wallace Tashima issued a final judgment Wednesday that prohibits Arizona ...

