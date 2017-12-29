Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Lawsuit: Sam’s Club discriminated against transgender worker

Lawsuit: Sam’s Club discriminated against transgender worker

By: The Associated Press Jonathan Drew December 29, 2017 0

A transgender woman said in a lawsuit Wednesday that she was called "it" and "thing" by co-workers and then wrongfully fired from a North Carolina Sam's Club store after repeatedly complaining about harassment. The federal lawsuit by Charlene Bost seeks unspecified monetary damages and asks the court to order the big box retailer to train employees ...

