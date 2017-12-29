Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Restrained defendant gets new trial

Restrained defendant gets new trial

Use of ‘stun belt’ must be justified

By: Bennett Loudon December 29, 2017 0

An appellate court has granted a new trial because the judge in the case failed to establish, on the record, why the defendant was required to wear a “stun belt” in court. Randy Hall, 40, was convicted in August 2005 in Steuben County Court of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon ...

