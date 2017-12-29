Restrained defendant gets new trial

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

An appellate court has granted a new trial because the judge in the case failed to establish, on the record, why the defendant was required to wear a “stun belt” in court. Randy Hall, 40, was convicted in August 2005 in Steuben County Court of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon ...