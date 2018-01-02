SCOTUS Chief Justice says courts will examine sexual harassment protections

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



WASHINGTON - Chief Justice John Roberts announced an initiative Sunday to ensure there are proper procedures in place to protect law clerks and other court employees from sexual harassment, saying it is clear that the federal judiciary "is not immune" from a widespread problem. The statement, in Roberts's 2017 State of the Judiciary Report, follows the ...