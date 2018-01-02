Don't Miss
SCOTUS Chief Justice says courts will examine sexual harassment protections

By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes January 2, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - Chief Justice John Roberts announced an initiative Sunday to ensure there are proper procedures in place to protect law clerks and other court employees from sexual harassment, saying it is clear that the federal judiciary "is not immune" from a widespread problem. The statement, in Roberts's 2017 State of the Judiciary Report, follows the ...

