Christian Martinez | Clark Patterson Lee

By: Daily Record Staff January 2, 2018 0

Clark Patterson Lee announces the hiring of Christian Martinez as an architectural designer. In his new position, Martinez is responsible for all aspects of architectural design including drafting, 3D modeling, presentations for clients and working with the construction team. He joins Clark Patterson Lee after serving as a research intern for the past year at Performative Praxis Lab where he conducted research for a state funded mobility study for the city of Syracuse.

Martinez earned his bachelor’s degree in architectural studies from Hobart College and his master’s degree in architecture from Syracuse University. He resides in Brighton.

