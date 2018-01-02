Don't Miss
Deeds filed December 20, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff January 2, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded December 20, 2017                89   Brighton STATE STREET STORAGE INC et ano to 2731-2739 ELMWOOD LLC et ano Property Address: 2731 ELMWOOD AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11963  Page: 615 Tax Account: 137.10-5-6 Full Sale Price: $1 ASPEN LANDSCAPING AND PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC to KING, ASHLEY ELIZABETH et ano Property Address: 180 KIMBARK ROAD, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11963  Page: 344 Tax Account: 123.13-5-41 Full Sale Price: $103,000   Chili ARCARESE, ...

