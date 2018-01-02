Don't Miss
Doing Business As for December 20, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff January 2, 2018 0

Doing Business As A person or legal entity is engaged in doing business under a particular name and has filed a form at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office to register the name of the business.   RANDY HOOK REAL ESTATE SERVICES PO BOX 403, NORTH GREECE NY 14515 Principal: HOOK, RANDALL 226 WUKKNICK CIRCLE, GREECE NY 14626 RIVARD PROPERTIES 3445 WINTON PLACE SUITE ...

