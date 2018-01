Dominick Frasciello has joined HR Works Inc. as a consultant services generalist. Frasciello has more than 3 years of experience in full cycle recruiting, interviewing/hiring, benefits, HRIS, new hire orientation/onboarding, applicant tracking systems and employee relations. He lives in Rochester.

