Fourth Department – Child custody: Matter of Lydia A.C.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child custody Abandonment – Parental interference Matter of Lydia A.C. CAF 16-01245 Appealed from Family Court, Jefferson County Background: The parties are the biological parents of the subject child. The petitioner father and his spouse filed a petition seeking to adopt the child together. The petitioner mother filed a petition seeking ...