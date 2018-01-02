Inmate behind 2015 prison break had a new escape plan

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



NEW YORK (AP) — A convicted murderer whose prison break captivated the nation says he uncovered a way to escape from another maximum-security facility in New York. But this time David Sweat said he detailed the plan involving a makeshift tool to corrections officials, asking for extra weekly visits from his girlfriend in exchange. Sweat and another ...