Don't Miss
Home / News / Inmate behind 2015 prison break had a new escape plan

Inmate behind 2015 prison break had a new escape plan

By: The Associated Press January 2, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A convicted murderer whose prison break captivated the nation says he uncovered a way to escape from another maximum-security facility in New York. But this time David Sweat said he detailed the plan involving a makeshift tool to corrections officials, asking for extra weekly visits from his girlfriend in exchange. Sweat and another ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo