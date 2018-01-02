Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed December 20, 2017

Mortgages filed December 20, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff January 2, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded December 20, 2017                99   Brighton KING, ASHLEY ELIZABETH & ZOPPI, GERALD T Property Address: 180 KIMBARK RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2774 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $93,000.00   Brockport KIMBALL, PAUL M & KIMBALL, SUSAN G Property Address: 3605 REDMAN RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9437 Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $50,000.00 KINCAID, LAURIE A & KINCAID, RICHARD S Property Address: 184 EVERGREEN RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1110 Lender: ...

