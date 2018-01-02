Don't Miss
Home / Law / NY Legislature convenes: Top issues for 2018 session

NY Legislature convenes: Top issues for 2018 session

By: The Associated Press January 2, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers will gavel in the 2018 legislative session Wednesday. Here's a look at some of the top issues expected this year: NEW YORK CITY SUBWAYS: The aging system has been beset by chronic breakdowns and delays. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and lawmakers have pointed fingers at each other and floated ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo