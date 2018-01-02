Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Potential clients: Opinion 1135

NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Potential clients: Opinion 1135

By: Daily Record Staff January 2, 2018 0

New York State Bar Association Committee on Professional Ethics Potential clients Solicitation – Limitations for lawyer and certified accountant Ethics Opinion 1135 Background: The inquiring attorney is both a licensed attorney and a certified public accountant. He plans to open a solo practice offering a range of state and local tax services, and to offer these services, both legal ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo