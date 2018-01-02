NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Potential clients: Opinion 1135

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Bar Association Committee on Professional Ethics Potential clients Solicitation – Limitations for lawyer and certified accountant Ethics Opinion 1135 Background: The inquiring attorney is both a licensed attorney and a certified public accountant. He plans to open a solo practice offering a range of state and local tax services, and to offer these services, both legal ...