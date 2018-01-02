Search warrant issue reconsidered

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



An appellate court has sent a drug case back to county court to resolve a search warrant issue, with a twist. Al A. Givans, 36, was convicted in March 2016 of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Jefferson County Court Judge James P. McClusky sentenced Givans to up to eight ...