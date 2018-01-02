The City of Rochester is seeking an experienced attorney to serve as Traffic Prosecutor for the new Rochester Traffic Violations Agency. The Traffic Prosecutor will be responsible for the prosecution of traffic violations occurring within the City of Rochester. The Traffic Prosecutor shall have the same power as a district attorney would otherwise have in the prosecution of these violations which includes the authorization to negotiate potential plea agreements. Additional responsibilities will include: presenting cases at hearings; arguing motions; managing a high volume of cases; interacting with the public; and preparing appeals.

The ideal candidate will possess a juris doctorate from a law school of recognized standing and a minimum of two years of relevant experience as an attorney licensed to practice in New York State. Traffic court experience is preferred.

The City of Rochester Offers:

• Excellent Benefits Package

• NYS Retirement System

• Liberal Holidays and Vacation

All applications MUST be submitted on the City of Rochester’s website (www.cityofrochester.gov) no later than January 10, 2018. Please also e-mail a resume to accompany your application to millert@ cityofrochester.gov. The candidate chosen for this position will be required to establish and maintain City residency within one (1) year of their hire date.