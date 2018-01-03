ACLU adds 10-year-old, mother to lawsuit against police in Inauguration Day arrests

Don't Miss
By: The Washington Post January 3, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - The American Civil Liberties Union added a 10-year-old boy from North Carolina and his mother to a civil suit it filed against Washington police, alleging that the two were injured while they were protesting President Donald Trump's inauguration in downtown Washington as police converged on the group in an effort quell a violent ...

